"We are heartbroken": The Calgary Zoo puts down a Gorilla with cancer

Tears were shed as the Calgary Zoo had to “Walk Kimani Home” after the six-year-old gorilla’s battle with cancer.

The Zoo’s Animal Care, Health & Welfare (ACHW) team had to make the decision to euthanize the western lowland gorilla as her condition worsened to a point where they were no longer able to maintain her quality of life.

In a statement, the zoo said: “We’re grateful for the additional 2.5 weeks that our incredible ACHW team was able to give her through exceptional palliative care so that her troop could say goodbye.”

Kimani had been fighting a rare pediatric cancer affecting her liver and lungs.