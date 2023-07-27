The Calgary Zoo has shared some “unbearably” exciting news, two polar bears will be making their way to Calgary this fall!

The two male polar bears named Baffin and Siku are coming to Calgary from Manitoba’s Assiniboine Park + Zoo and they’ll have a brand new redeveloped habitat to look forward to when arrive.

The Calgary Zoo’s “Canadian Wilds” zone is getting a facelift in preparation for its new inhabitants which was developed with the help of polar bear experts.

The habitat will include a massive tree-filled meadow, rock features, numerous pools, a wading stream, and an unobstructed view of the horizon.

The zoo says the “new habitat will provide an enriching environment that encourages the expression of natural behaviours, provides cognitive challenges, and stimulates play.”

The new polar bear exhibit will open to the public just in time for the holiday season on December 1!