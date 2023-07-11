Two cute! The Calgary Zoo welcomes red panda twins (PHOTO)

There have been some very cute additions to the Calgary Zoo, and we have two more to get excited about with the birth of red panda twins.

Red panda parents “Udaya” and “Linus” welcomed their second litter of cubs on June 17. And it was a set of twins!

This brings the red panda population at the zoo to six as the twins join their one-year-old siblings, “Sundari” and “Ravi.”

We are all very excited to see these adorable twins, but for now, we have to just enjoy some black-and-white pictures of them taken from their CCTV footage. The picture shows “Udaya” bonding with her new cubs.

The cameras allow the zoo’s Animal, Care, Health, and Welfare team to keep an eye on the newest members of the zoo without interrupting the bonding time and letting everyone stay calm around the new additions.

It has been a busy time at the zoo with a number of adorable babies being born, many of them helping endangered species.

Visitors to the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo won’t be able to see the new babies or their mom for now. But you can still visit the rest of the family and, as the zoo says, “congratulate them on this paw-some news!”

If you want to see these great animals and everything else going on at the zoo, you can get tickets for $34.95. They are open seven days a week.