NewsPets & Animals

The adorable baby gorilla at the Calgary Zoo now has a name

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jul 12 2023, 5:42 pm
The adorable baby gorilla at the Calgary Zoo now has a name
thecalgaryzoo/instagram

The Calgary Zoo welcomed a baby gorilla in May and now it has announced his name thanks to some outside help.

The newest gorilla at the Calgary Zoo is named “Okabe” which means “to think.”

The Calgary Zoo has partnered with the Nigeria Conservation Fund (NCF) to help with the critically endangered western lowland gorilla. The NCF helped the zoo pick the name.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

The zoo says the name “pays homage to the species, the people, and the culture where western gorillas are found.”

The name comes from the Boyki language spoken by people in the northern Cross River State in Nigeria.

The Calgary Zoo and the NCF are working to protect western lowland gorillas like Okabe as well as the Cross River gorilla. Both are considered critically endangered.

People were also able to vote on the name online if they made a donation to help endangered species like these gorillas.

Visitors to the zoo have been able to see Okabe in limited stints and it has been as adorable as you’d expect.

If you want to see these great animals and everything else going on at the zoo, you can get tickets for $34.95. The zoo is open seven days a week.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.