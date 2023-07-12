The adorable baby gorilla at the Calgary Zoo now has a name

The Calgary Zoo welcomed a baby gorilla in May and now it has announced his name thanks to some outside help.

The newest gorilla at the Calgary Zoo is named “Okabe” which means “to think.”

The Calgary Zoo has partnered with the Nigeria Conservation Fund (NCF) to help with the critically endangered western lowland gorilla. The NCF helped the zoo pick the name.

The zoo says the name “pays homage to the species, the people, and the culture where western gorillas are found.”

The name comes from the Boyki language spoken by people in the northern Cross River State in Nigeria.

The Calgary Zoo and the NCF are working to protect western lowland gorillas like Okabe as well as the Cross River gorilla. Both are considered critically endangered.

People were also able to vote on the name online if they made a donation to help endangered species like these gorillas.

Visitors to the zoo have been able to see Okabe in limited stints and it has been as adorable as you’d expect.

We had an exciting moment in the African Rainforest Building. Our #WICZGorillaBaby rode on mom’s back for the first time! 🥰 There’s still time to help give our tiny troop member a name! Donate with the link & you’ll get the chance to vote: https://t.co/Jk1uwzfbLx #YourZooYYC pic.twitter.com/ZtP9aHOP1O — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) June 30, 2023