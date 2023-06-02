We have some cute new photos and exciting news about the adorable baby gorilla that was recently born at the Calgary Zoo.

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has announced that the sex is confirmed and the newest member of the zoo is a bouncing baby boy! Now that they have figured that out they can begin the naming process.

If you’re like us and can’t wait to see the new baby, the Calgary Zoo dropped even more exciting news: The African Rainforest building is open again and ready to welcome visitors.

There are still some limitations that will help mom Yewande, the baby, and the rest of the troop get comfortable with visitors being let into the space.

There will be hosts onsite who will be leading groups of 20 people into the building at 15-minute intervals so everyone gets a chance to see the new baby but it doesn’t get overwhelming for the newborn.

They remind everyone that you will not be guaranteed to see the baby during your 15-minute trip through The African Rainforest. They also ask visitors to use indoor voices when in the rainforest area.

There will also be times during the day where The African Rainforest will be closed, including for cleaning or to give the troop some quiet time and privacy.

It has been an exciting and busy time at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo recently; along with the new gorilla, they have welcomed a baby zebra and a critically endangered lemur baby into their zoo.

You can get tickets to see all the new, exciting animals at the zoo for $34.95. They are open seven days a week.