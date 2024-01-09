"Sled Zeppelin": You can track Calgary's snowplows by name on a real-time map and they are iconic

It’s a cold week ahead for Calgary with snow on the way mid-week, but the City has made it a little more fun to track the road conditions for your commute to work.

You can track the progress of snow removal on streets around the city, including the status of priority 1 and 2 roads, on a real-time map here.

The best part is the City seems to have a sense of humour, with some hilarious snowplow names out on the streets right now.

From “Snowbegone Kenobi” and “Sled Zeppelin” to “The Plowtypus,” it seems there is no shortage of ways to play on words related to snow, and the City is taking every advantage to get creative.

The map is also practical and colour-coded to help you see right away which roads have been most recently cleared.

With some areas around the city set to see temperatures below -50°C with the wind chill, you’ll want to plan your safest possible commute. It’s also key to prepare before you go out with proper winter clothes, booster cables and an emergency kit just in case.

What’s your favourite snowplow name? Do you have any better suggestions for the City? Let us know in the comments!