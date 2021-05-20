What's open and closed in Calgary this Victoria Day weekend

In case you couldn’t tell by the snowy weather, the Victoria Day weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Calgary will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect the holiday.

Some city services will be closed for the long weekend, while others may have adjusted hours.

The City of Calgary suggests spending time outdoors to celebrate Victoria Day and the upcoming summer season while respecting current public health measures.

“With 8,000 hectares of park space, there is tons of room for physical distancing,” said the City of Calgary in a media release. “Stay close to home by visiting your neighbourhood park.”

“Avoid crowded parks and be sure to step aside to stay at least two metres or six feet apart when passing other citizens on trails, pathways, and sidewalks,” the City added.

The media release noted that 95% of Calgary’s citizens live within a five-minute walk of their local park.

The City of Calgary also encourages Calgarians to save a trip to the landfill when spring cleaning by checking out a community cleanup, taking place from now through to September.

To ensure you’re not caught off guard as you enjoy the extra day off, check out this list of what’s open and closed in Calgary this May long weekend.

Golf courses

City of Calgary golf courses and driving ranges are open this weekend, weather dependent and with public health restrictions in place.

Visit the City’s website to learn more and book a tee time.

City landfills

Landfills across Calgary will have adjusted hours, as seen below.

Transit

From May 22 to 24, Erlton, Victoria Park, and all 7th Avenue CTrain stations will be closed. Shuttle buses will replace CTrain service between stations, and Calgary Transit will have additional shuttles available to take customers to the Telus Convention Centre immunization clinic.

Calgary Transit will be providing a Sunday level of service on Monday, May 24. Schedules for CTrains and buses vary by route.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street ParkPlus zones on Monday, May 24. Holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority surface lots and parkades on May 24. Regular rates will be in effect throughout the weekend at the Calgary Zoo and Heritage Park.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on May 24.

Construction

In order to complete Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road intersection improvements, there will be right lane closures during the May long weekend, with the speed reduced to 50 km/h. Two traffic lanes will remain open at all times.

As part of the Barlow Trail NE reconstruction, access in and out of the Meridian area at Barlow Trail and 7th Avenue NE will be temporarily closed starting Friday, May 21 at 8 pm. Access will reopen on or before Tuesday, May 25, at 5 am.

Northbound Barlow Trail right in and right out will be available at 4th Avenue NE, and all turn access will remain the same at Barlow Trail and Center Avenue.