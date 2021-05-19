Edmonton was just hit with the biggest May snowfall in six years (PHOTOS)

You can tell it’s almost the May long weekend, because Alberta got snow this week.

Edmontonians were treated to rain on Tuesday, which turned into snow by evening, bringing five centimetres to the city.

According to Environment Canada, this marked the most snow that Edmonton has seen on a May day in six years. On May 6, 2015, 11 centimetres of the fluffy white stuff was recorded at the Edmonton airport.

Good news though, Edmonton – flurries are expected to end this morning, with the temperature rising steadily as we head toward the weekend.

According to The Weather Network, the long weekend is forecast to see sunshine and warm temperatures, with clear skies and a high of 15ºC on Saturday.

Sunday is predicted to be 17ºC with a mix of sun and clouds. The holiday Monday isn’t quite as nice, bringing rain and a high of 14ºC, but at least there isn’t any more snow expected.

Edmontonians took to Twitter to share their snowy views.

Have I mentioned we are located in sunny Edmonton? The only surprising thing is that the snow usually comes right on May long weekend. pic.twitter.com/iZUuxpi3Be — C17 Council (@C17Council) May 19, 2021

It’s May 19, 2021 snow on the ground in Edmonton, Oilers playoffs game one tonight, let’s go!#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/nXAe2EQAH4 — x – Don Ellis 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Don_COi) May 19, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather (@h_bishop67)

It’s 3°C and ☁️ this morning in #Edmonton. Last night’s snow means it’s a great day to roll around & make snowdogs. It’s a good thing I shed based on daylight hours or I’d never lose my winter coat. A Hi of 5° & down to -1 tonight. I’m Kuno & that’s the #Yeg #weatherdog report. pic.twitter.com/1H0GIWRuoA — Kuno the Servicerottie🇨🇦🐕‍🦺🦽 (@servicerotties) May 19, 2021

Two days ago, it was such a warm (25℃) and comfortable day in Edmonton, 🇨🇦, but It’s been raining since yesterday, and it turned to snow. WTF??

2日前の夏の気温が昨日の雨から今日は雪に😫 pic.twitter.com/0eMOxVOx8l — T.M. (@AnanasTokyo) May 19, 2021

Edmonton weather update: The steady rain all day was just what the garden needed after five days of >20°C weather. The 2cm (and counting) of wet snow tonight, it could have done without. At least it makes for pretty pictures. (PS, Yes, the tomatoes came indoors last night.) pic.twitter.com/SMOCgbVA8j — Amelia Bellamy-Royds (@AmeliasBrain) May 19, 2021

Say it ain’t snow 😓 my cousin Natalia Wowk took this photo in Edmonton at around 9 p.m. local time…I can’t help but think…it’s beginning to look a lot like… Christmas? 🥲 #ShareYourWeather #abstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/DBaZcB2ZG5 — Marta Czurylowicz (@martaczur) May 19, 2021