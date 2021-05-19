NewsWeather

Edmonton was just hit with the biggest May snowfall in six years (PHOTOS)

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
May 19 2021, 9:35 am
LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

You can tell it’s almost the May long weekend, because Alberta got snow this week.

Edmontonians were treated to rain on Tuesday, which turned into snow by evening, bringing five centimetres to the city.

According to Environment Canada, this marked the most snow that Edmonton has seen on a May day in six years. On May 6, 2015, 11 centimetres of the fluffy white stuff was recorded at the Edmonton airport.

Good news though, Edmonton – flurries are expected to end this morning, with the temperature rising steadily as we head toward the weekend.

According to The Weather Network, the long weekend is forecast to see sunshine and warm temperatures, with clear skies and a high of 15ºC on Saturday.

Sunday is predicted to be 17ºC with a mix of sun and clouds. The holiday Monday isn’t quite as nice, bringing rain and a high of 14ºC, but at least there isn’t any more snow expected.

Edmontonians took to Twitter to share their snowy views.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heather (@h_bishop67)

Elle McLean
