Alberta reports under 200 new COVID-19 cases for fifth consecutive day

There were 115 additional cases of COVID-19 discovered in Alberta on Monday, making it the fifth day in a row that under 200 new infections have been found.

The province reported 165 cases on Sunday, 179 on Saturday, 170 new infections on Friday, and 178 additional cases on Thursday.

Including Monday’s new infections, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta has lowered to 3,089. The province’s testing positivity rate sits at nearly 3.5%.

Alberta saw a decrease of two hospitalizations since Sunday, with 270 people currently in hospital due to the virus. This includes 73 individuals in intensive care.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported over the last 24 hours, leaving the total number of deaths at 2,270.

There have been 230,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and, of those, 225,219 are now recovered.

As of June 12, there have been 767,586 individuals fully immunized against the virus, and a total of 3,384,026 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

Beginning Monday, Albertans over the age of 18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the Open for Summer Lottery. The lottery offers three chances to win $1 million and draws for other prizes between now and September 30.