Calgary forecast to see a 27°C temperature shift by next week

It’s been a mostly sunny week in Calgary even with a noticeable chill in the air but the good news is warmer days are just around the corner!

The cold weather is expected to peak on Friday night with a low of -9°C overnight, which could feel as cold as -16°C with the wind chill.

Temperatures will slowly start to climb on Saturday with a big sunny sky in the forecast before rain rolls in on Sunday. Even with the rain though, temperatures are still supposed to reach a double-digit high by the end of the weekend.

It won’t be long until the warmth slowly begins to settle in with a “balmy” high of 18°C on Wednesday.

So get ready Calgary, patio season is just around the corner!