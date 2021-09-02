Calgary is in for a warm, sunny Labour Day weekend

It looks like summer is sticking around for a little longer in Calgary, with the forecast calling for sunny skies and temperatures in the 20s over Labour Day weekend.

YYC is notorious for its up-and-down weather, particularly over long weekends, but we might just be in luck this time.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30% chance of showers and a high of 16ºC on Thursday afternoon, but the weather is expected to improve from there.

Friday is forecast to reach a high of 20ºC with sunshine to kick off Labour Day weekend, dropping to 7ºC with clear skies overnight. Saturday will see temperatures of 24ºC and more sunshine.

Overnight, Calgary could have a high of 10ºC with cloudy periods before Sunday dawns, bringing the warmest temperatures of the weekend. The high is predicted to reach 25ºC, and a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast.

For Labour Day on Monday, Calgary is expected to reach temperatures of 21ºC and the mix of sun and clouds will continue before dropping down to 8ºC overnight.

It seems as though the warm weather streak will continue into next week, with more sun and cloud. Tuesday is forecast to see a high of 24ºC, while Wednesday could reach 25ºC.

Looks like “sweater weather” isn’t quite here in Calgary yet, so take advantage of the remaining days of summer sunshine and celebrate the long weekend outdoors with some friends and family this Labour Day.