11 companies hiring for more than 400 jobs in Calgary this September

Good news for those who are currently on the lookout for new jobs in Calgary.

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this September, and we’ve put together a list of 11 places that are hiring for more than 400 positions in Calgary right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Who: The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to making sure the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions.

Jobs: A total of 53 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, including Senior Graphic Designer, Director – Downtown Strategy, Programmer Analyst, and Yoga/Pilates Instructor.

Perks: Perks vary per position, though all employees will enjoy the security that comes from working for a company that literally cannot go under.

Who: CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics.

Jobs: Chinook Centre's jobs page is currently showing 69 available roles. Stores that have open positions include Zara, Chatters Hair Salon, Foot Locker, Saks Fifth Avenue, Mountain Warehouse, Chinook Eyecare, and more.

Perks: Perks vary by store.

Who: WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta.

Jobs: WinSport is looking to fill nine permanent positions, which include a Paralegal & Office Manager, Ice Technician, Safety & WCB Coordinator, and Team Lead – Food & Beverage Event Operations. Plus, there are 23 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Cook to Ski/Snowboard Patrol to Skating Instructors, and more.

Perks: WinSport team members get free parking spaces, reciprocals at other ski resorts, food, beverage, retail, and program discounts, and access to the Performance Training Centre.

Who: With everything from swimming pools to workout facilities, Repsol makes for a great place to make some money and stay fit.

Jobs: Repsol is currently hiring for 21 positions, including Customer Experience & Marketing Coordinator, Fitness Consultant, Business Analyst and Systems Administrator, and Childcare Attendant.

Perks: Perks include facility membership and discounts, flexible group benefits, retirement savings programs, and more.

Who: The Keg Steakhouse has five locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at four of them right now.

Jobs: There are opportunities at the Keg's South Pointe, 4th Avenue, Macleod Trail, and Market Mall restaurants for a number of positions, including Culinary Staff, Servers, Line Cooks, and Food Expeditor roles.

Perks: Benefits for hourly workers include 40% off food at any Keg location (for you and up to three friends!), staff events, and health benefits for those working over 30 hours a week.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, these cafes are a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Jobs: Starbucks has a whopping 106 jobs available in the Calgary area, ranging in positions and skill levels. If you've always wanted to be a barista, now's your chance.

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Who: Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in Western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys.

Jobs: Safeway is currently hiring for 19 roles in its Calgary stores, including Cashier, Deli Clerk, Pharmacist, Coffee Bar Server, and more.

Perks: Perks include prescription drug and dental coverage, vision care, paid time off for vacation, sick leave and company-recognized holidays, and Employee Association for leisure-time activities at a discount.

Who: RONA is a Canadian retailer of home improvement and construction products and services. If you’re a handy person, a job at RONA could be a great fit for you.

Jobs: RONA has nine jobs available in Calgary at their stores and distribution centres. Roles include Inventory Coordinator, Flooring Sales Specialist, and Warehouse Worker.

Perks: Perks include a company store discount, life insurance, and cellphone coverage.

Who: U of C is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees.

Jobs: The jobs page on the University of Calgarys's website currently shows 95 positions available for application, with titles ranging from Vice President, Advancement to Book Research Coordinator, Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine to Instructor, Interior Design, and more.

Perks: Perks vary by department; more information is available here.

Who: Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill.

Jobs: Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 12 jobs such as Aquatics Coordinator, Early Childhood Educator, Lifeguard, and Indigenous Youth Coordinator.

Perks: Perks include a complimentary membership, health and dental benefits, pension plans, program discounts, and more.