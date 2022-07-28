Here is what the weather looks like in Calgary for Heritage Day weekend

August long weekend is here and it is going to be a hot one without a whole lot of cooling off during the summer nights.

Calgary is set for a hot weekend with the highs staying in the 30s while the nighttime temperatures not dipping below 15°.

Those conditions would lead to a continuation of the heat warning Calgary is under.

Environment Canada says anyone in the city should consider rescheduling any outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day. Additionally, it advises drinking lots of water and non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages.

It also reminds people to take lots of breaks from the heat by spending time in cool, indoor settings.