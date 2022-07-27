6 incredibly photo-worthy restaurants in Calgary

If you’re on a quest to find Calgary’s most Instagrammable restaurants, look no further.

We’re a generation of Insta-addicts, and we love scoping out the best locations to snap those stylish dishes, sparkling skylines, or beautiful architectural designs.

Not only do these locations serve mouth-watering menu items, but they also have nailed the aesthetics in every aspect.

Grab your gal-pals, friends, or family for lunch, brunch, mid-day coffee, cocktails, or a delicious dinner. The designers of these hot spots have provided the perfect backdrop for any occasion.

Orchard has made quite the name for itself over the last couple of years. Its lush dining setting is brought to you by Chef Jenny King and the Syndicate Hospitality Group. From the moment you step through the door, you are welcomed by twinkling crystal chandeliers and an abundance of indoor plants. The food is captivating and the drinks, heavenly.

Vines and leaves dangle from the ceiling, providing the guest with an immersive, jungle-like experience. The exposed wooden features and soft lighting evoke a sense of romantic elegance.

Address: 134, 620 – 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-243-2392

This stunning restaurant located on the 40th floor of Stephen Avenue Place lets customers dine high and enjoy the fantastic Calgary skyline. Everything tastes better with a view and as your tastebuds enter a state of shock — because the food is out of this world — you’ll be surrounded by skyscrapers, night lights, and their stylish lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows.

You’ll need to make a reservation here, as Major Tom’s exclusivity is still going strong, despite opening a year ago. The restaurant’s “60s supper club” style was inspired by the era of David Bowie’s hit song, Space Oddity, released in 1969.

Concorde Entertainment Group is to thank for this mid-century, retro restaurant. Its goal is to make you feel like you’re on top of the world. Frank architecture utilized wooden, marble, and luxurious leather elements to create this space to be comfortable and elevated.

Address: 40th Floor, Stephen Avenue Place – 700 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-990-3954 (text-only)

Enjoy the tasty cocktails and Bengali-inspired meals at this stunning, vibrant restaurant located on 17th Avenue SW. Calcutta Cricket Club was inspired by the Raj-era gentleman’s sporting clubs and was designed by artist and co-owner Maya Gohill. She incorporated Calcutta’s own cosmopolitan vibes by adding tinges of British influence.

The restaurant sports highlights of pinks and greens, with rattan furniture and a huge painting of a lush, sun-kissed jungle. Brought to you by the Thank You Hospitality group, you’ll be served up authentic and delicious Indian dishes.

Calcutta Cricket Club has that bohemian and exotic backdrop that you’re looking for. It also has a patio, which only adds to the emulation of the tropical and beautiful outdoors of India.

Address: 340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-719-1555

River Cafe is an ideal location to soak up the summer sun to enjoy a meal and time with loved ones. It’s giving us English countryside picnic vibes. Its outdoor tables on the terrace are a great spot to enjoy table service, or you can purchase one of the picnic basket options and sit out on the grass and flowers right by the lagoon.

While you’re surrounded by nature, you’ll feel at home with seasonal menu items sourced from local farmers, purveyors, and coastal fishermen. The aesthetic resembles an old Rocky Mountain lodge, with old stone and exposed wooden beams.

It’s been operating since the ’90s, and if you choose to dine inside, you’ll see the fieldstone fireplace, open kitchen with an orchard wood-burning oven, and a bar made from a real boat. River Cafe has remarkably managed to create a space that feels like it has always been there, nestled amongst the natural setting of Prince’s Island Park. Even in the winter, this venue remains stunning, with twinkling fairy lights adorning the exterior.

Address: 25 Prince’s Island, Calgary

Phone: 403-261-7670

This small space was turned into a beautiful, honeycomb solarium. It resembles a tiny cathedral with its wooden lattice and abundance of natural light.

This little restaurant serves up Mediterranean-Israeli cuisine alongside a mouth-watering cocktail menu. The servings are as unique as their interior — you won’t find anywhere like it. Designed by the fabulous Studio North, it did not miss a beat when creating this dynamic space. The soft light and controlled climate allow many species of plants to flourish here.

Park by Sidewalk Citizen is located in Central Memorial Park, which once upon a time, used to feature garden rooms that were semi-enclosed spaces utilized for picnics and courting. This was an inspiration for the beehive-like structure. The Commons Calgary describes it as “an oasis of greenery and warmth for sharing intimate moments,” and we couldn’t agree more!

Address: 340 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-2999

When Royale ceased operations a couple of years ago, whoever was going to take over the space had big shoes to fill. The space was sophisticated and stunning. Luckily for us, Porch graced us with a spacious and relaxing atmosphere. Summer never has to end here, as Porch features a sun-filled patio, swinging seats, and craft cocktails.

Huge indoor trees and draping vines bring the outside world in, and the twinkling lights at night provide a romantic oasis, away from the hustle and bustle of 17th Avenue. Whether you’re parched or peckish, head here for a good time and a lovely setting.

Fort Architecture never disappoints, and Porch is no exception. It utilized bohemian vibes and showcased this by featuring rattan, terracotta, and tile. The skylights allow natural light to fill the restaurant and emphasize that outdoor feel.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-391-8500

Have those cameras and phones at the ready. All of these stunning locations will for sure get those likes pouring in on the gram!