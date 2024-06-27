Chance of funnel clouds churning up in Calgary today

Keep your eye on the sky today if you are in Calgary and a large swath of southern Alberta, with the chance of funnel clouds sprouting this afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in its thunderstorm outlook that along with the risk of funnel clouds, wind speeds of up to 80 km/h, 30 to 40 mm of rain and hail up to 1 cm in size are on the table as well.

If funnel clouds do make an appearance in our area, it’ll be an active 24 hours of weather in our city, with a solid storm lighting up the sky overnight.

Calgary Tower strike this evening! What is special is that this is an *upward* flash, along with the other two on the west end of downtown. #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/fLzNAKoTsC — Kyle Brittain (@BadWeatherKyle) June 27, 2024

A last view of the storm as we head to bed for the night. Love the scent of a rainy evening #yyc 10:30pm. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/tFn3vvTevG — Dave Mason 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇧🌪 (@tweetsinpajamas) June 27, 2024

Pano of the storm off to the NW of #yyc as viewed from downtown. Summer rocks. 10PM #abstorm pic.twitter.com/RpuFmAVcaD — Dave Mason 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇧🌪 (@tweetsinpajamas) June 27, 2024

For other parts of Alberta, widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected to develop in central portions of the province by this evening, with the heaviest rain forecast along an area from Grande Cache to Rocky Mountain House.

ECCC added in its outlook that rainfall totals in the range of 50 to 80 mm are expected for those areas before the rain moves out on Friday.