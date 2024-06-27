NewsWeather

Chance of funnel clouds churning up in Calgary today

Laine Mitchell
Jun 27 2024, 3:38 pm
John D Sirlin/Shutterstock

Keep your eye on the sky today if you are in Calgary and a large swath of southern Alberta, with the chance of funnel clouds sprouting this afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in its thunderstorm outlook that along with the risk of funnel clouds, wind speeds of up to 80 km/h, 30 to 40 mm of rain and hail up to 1 cm in size are on the table as well.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

If funnel clouds do make an appearance in our area, it’ll be an active 24 hours of weather in our city, with a solid storm lighting up the sky overnight.

For other parts of Alberta, widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected to develop in central portions of the province by this evening, with the heaviest rain forecast along an area from Grande Cache to Rocky Mountain House.

ECCC added in its outlook that rainfall totals in the range of 50 to 80 mm are expected for those areas before the rain moves out on Friday.

