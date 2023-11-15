NewsWeather

Calgary golf courses to stay open longer because of warm weather

Nov 15 2023, 6:24 pm
Calgary golf courses to stay open longer because of warm weather
torwaistudio/Shutterstock

Good news for golf lovers in Calgary: that warm weather we’ve been having is allowing some golf courses to stay open longer than usual.

The City of Calgary says it is extending tee times at Maple Ridge and Shaganappi Point golf courses to November 19.

The extended dates will only apply if the weather stays nice, and according to weather reports, temperatures should stay high until next week, with the exception of some cold and snow expected on Wednesday.

 

Maple Ridge will operate on an 18-hole crossover for $25 and Shaganappi will use two separate nine-hole options for $15.

Online booking will open tomorrow for tee times on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

You can book online at Shaganappi or Maple Ridge through the City of Calgary booking portal.

