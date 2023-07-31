Ocean breeze: Fly to Victoria from Calgary for just $103 roundtrip this fall
Jul 31 2023, 6:13 pm
If you’re looking to escape to BC and are hoping to avoid the busy tourist season, cheap flight options to Victoria from Calgary this fall are calling your name.
View this post on Instagram
You can check out so many trails, bays, beaches, restaurants, and wildlife. A downtown city tour may be in the cards when you visit — it always offers the most spectacular views!
Calgary to Victoria, British Columbia (YYJ)
- From Calgary (Google Flights): Nonstop flights between September and October are up for grabs between $103 and $109 roundtrip. Other flight options are in August for $127 roundtrip.
Is Victoria on your 2023 travel bucket list? Let us know in the comments.