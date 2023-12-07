After an unseasonably warm November and start to December, Calgary will likely look like itself again in the winter on Thursday morning.

That day is expected to be very snowy, and Calgary Transit is preparing for things a little differently.

Beginning with the start of service in the morning, snow detour routes will be activated to help bus drivers steer clear of any potentially tricky spots where buses may get stuck.

As well, buses won’t stop on hills to pick up or drop off customers, but bus drivers can stop at the top or bottom of the hill instead to avoid unsafe conditions.

“This all-or-nothing approach is something new we’re trying out,” Calgary Transit said in a statement.

“We understand that some parts of the city might not be as heavily affected by snow, but activating all snow detours in advance will make it easier for you to plan your trip and minimize confusion during snowy weather.”