"Significant" winter storm moving into Alberta with 30+ cm of snow possible

Buckle up, Alberta, because a massive dumping of snow is on the way for many regions of the province, with some seeing up to 30 centimetres of snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a winter storm watch for Alberta’s most southwesterly regions and posted snowfall warnings for several areas, including the City of Calgary, Kananaskis, Banff National Park, Sundre, and Rocky Mountain House.

In the southwest

ECCC is warning that a “significant” winter storm is on the way for southwestern Alberta, including Cardston, Waterton Lakes National Park, and Fort Macleod. Snow is expected to develop Thursday morning and may exceed 30 cm by Friday morning. The most significant snowfall amounts are expected in higher terrain, ECCC said.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays,” the weather alert says.

“If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.”

Snowfall warnings to the north

Currently, Banff National Park, Kananaskis, and Canmore are under a snowfall warning. ECCC says snowfall with amounts near 15 cm is expected, with the heaviest snowfall expected tonight, tapering off Thursday morning.

“Over lower elevations where rain mixed with snow earlier today, slushy conditions will freeze and become slippery. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The Rocky Mountain House area, Sundre, Nordegg, and Airdrie, are also under a snowfall warning, with 10 to 20 cm of snow expected.

City of Calgary

ECCC has also issued a snowfall warning for the City of Calgary, saying snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

“Snow, heavy at times, will begin this evening and continue through Thursday. Precipitation will begin as rain or rain mixed with snow over lower elevations before transitioning to snow,” ECCC said.

The snow is expected to taper off Thursday morning.