Expect fare hikes on Calgary Transit starting in 2024

Calgary Transit fares are going up next year as part of a longer-term plan that will see the cost of an adult monthly pass eventually rise to $126 in 2026.

Over a four-year time period, prices will go up by a total of 11% from what they were in 2022 and will impact different users in various ways.

As of January 1, 2024, an adult monthly bus pass will cost $115, an increase of $3 from 2023. Single-use tickets for adults are going up by 10 cents to $3.70, and youth single-use tickets will cost $2.50, five cents more than they were this year.

A youth bus pass will also cost more, increasing by $2 to $84, but that won’t come into effect until September 2024.

“Fare increases are necessary to cover increasing costs and to keep our Customer Commitment to provide safe, reliable, helpful, informative, easy to use and clean service,” the City said on its website.

“We know that increases impact our customers and so we make every effort to implement small changes each year.”

After a fare freeze for 2023, in November, Calgary City Council voted in favour of raising Calgary Transit’s fares, something it said will ensure that revenues keep pace with operating costs and city growth.

Calgary Transit’s operating costs are covered through fares, advertising and parking revenues, and property taxes.

The City of Calgary said it is committed to keeping taxes and transit fares as low as possible while still providing this service.

Here is the full breakdown of the Calgary Transit fare increases for 2024: