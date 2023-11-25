When the soon-to-be partially closed CTrain platforms reopen and regular service resumes, transit users will have the opportunity to use a discounted pass.

For December 2023, all monthly passes will cost 25% less. It’s an initiative being done as a “thank you” from the public transit authority for customers who will see a nine-day closure of platforms between November 24 and December 4.

Starting Friday at 8 pm, the CTrain won’t run between Chinook and City Hall/Bow Valley College stations.

During that time, there will also be periodic traffic lane closures on northbound Macleod Trail around Victoria Park/Stampede Station.

The City previously announced alternative routes for riders that the closure will impact.

The shutdown is happening because a phase of construction in the Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be rebuilt.

It’s a project led by the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CLMC) that will see the temporary track and platform switch to a new permanent track and platform.

“We know how important CTrain service is to our customers,” said Doug Morgan, general manager of operational services with the City of Calgary, in a statement.

“It is very rare for us to have a planned track shut down on a weekday.”

During the closure, crews will work to tie the new tracks to the rest of the line, string overhead power lines to connect the new station to the network, install new track signals at pedestrian crossings, build pedestrian access to the new station, and start demolition of the temporary platforms.