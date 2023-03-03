One person is dead after slipping and falling in front of a Calgary train

Calgary police continue to investigate a fatal collision involving a CTrain and a pedestrian early this morning at the Erlton/Stampede station.

They believe at the time of the collision, the pedestrian was crossing the tracks at the southern crossing when he slipped and fell. He was then struck by an inbound train and sustained fatal injuries. All crossing signs and lights were operating correctly at the time of the collision.

At approximately 12:30 am today Calgary police were called to the Erlton/Stampede station for reports of a serious-injury collision between a pedestrian and a CTrain.

When they arrived they located a man deceased. The death has been deemed non-criminal.

The Traffic Section continues to investigate the circumstances of the collision and anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.