Over 25 Calgary communities will have photo radar in March

Statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints show speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways.
Mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail to meet community needs.
For March, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 29 Calgary communities:
- Albert Park/Radisson Heights
- Altadore
- Alyth/Bonnybrook
- Banff Trail
- Copperfield
- Deer Run
- Elbow Park
- Erin Woods
- Forest Lawn
- Glenbrook
- MacEwan
- Mahogany
- Mayland Heights
- Montgomery
- Mount Pleasant
- Mount Pleasant/Cambrian Heights
- Ogden
- Palliser
- Ramsay
- Sandstone
- Signal Hill
- Southview
- St Andrews Heights
- Stoney Industrial Park
- Strathcona
- Tuscany
- University Heights
- West Hillhurst
- Willow Park
Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city.
These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.
The speed on green initiative uses up to 55 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit.
Speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.