Over 25 Calgary communities will have photo radar in March

Statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints show speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways.

Mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail to meet community needs.

For March, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 29 Calgary communities:

Albert Park/Radisson Heights

Altadore

Alyth/Bonnybrook

Banff Trail

Copperfield

Deer Run

Elbow Park

Erin Woods

Forest Lawn

Glenbrook

MacEwan

Mahogany

Mayland Heights

Montgomery

Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant/Cambrian Heights

Ogden

Palliser

Ramsay

Sandstone

Signal Hill

Southview

St Andrews Heights

Stoney Industrial Park

Strathcona

Tuscany

University Heights

West Hillhurst

Willow Park

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city.

These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

The speed on green initiative uses up to 55 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit.

Speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.