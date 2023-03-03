RCMP release suspect photos after driver carjacked at Lake Louise gas station

RCMP have released photos of a suspect after a driver was carjacked earlier this week at a Lake Louise gas station.

Mounties say on Tuesday, just after 7 am, Lake Louise RCMP responded to a report of a carjacking.

The victim was at a gas station in Lake Louise and was preparing to fuel her vehicle when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect asked for cash and when the victim did not have any, the suspect produced an edged weapon, pulled the victim out of the vehicle, and took off with the vehicle.

Police say the victim was not injured.

You might also like: The spring forecast for Alberta is out and expect it to feel a LOT like winter

Here are details on Nordstrom gift cards, returns as Canadian stores close

"The Last of Us" star just dropped so many BTS photos from Alberta (PHOTOS)

The suspect is described as:

Wearing a beanie style hat, dark coat with a hood, blue jeans and dark coloured shoes with white soles

Light complexion

Dark and grey scruffy facial hair

Approximately 40-50 years old

Dishevelled in appearance

No visible tattoos

Possibly under the influence of drugs

The stolen vehicle is a dark grey 2009 Ford Escape with Alberta licence plate CML 9437. The vehicle had black steel wheels with no hubcaps and the rear wiper is broken and stuck in the upright position.

Anyone with information on the location of the stolen vehicle, or on the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact the Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812 or your local police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online here or by using the P3 Tips App available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.