6 awesome thrift stores in Calgary that you have to check out

Whether you’re a vintage fiend, on the hunt for a bargain, or just wanting to support a cause, there are sure to be some awesome thrift stores out there for you!

Resale, vintage, thrift, antique, or consignment: these stores are all great for saving money and helping the planet. Plus, second-hand hunting is a fun way to spend the weekend.

Second-hand shops are a great way to reduce your environmental footprint – and you’re also way more likely to find something unique and cool at the same time. Get rid of that cookie-cutter outfit you had in mind and head to one of these Calgary thrift stores.

We guarantee you’ll find some buried treasure that will have everyone asking where you got your outfit from.

Here are six awesome thrift stores to check out in Calgary.

Welcome to new/ish. Headed by Montreal-born Bianca Saudelli, new/ish has a focus on sustainable fashion and a strong love of all things vintage. This thrift store is located in downtown Calgary and holds a vast selection of carefully curated pieces. Inside you’ll find pop-ups and long-term vendors to provide you with your next great find. By collaborating with other resellers in YYC, Bianca has created a space that is community-focused and is able to offer a wide array of pre-loved options.

Address: 1312 1st Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 514-433-7173

We all know Goodwill and their charitable work around the globe. Among other things, Goodwill creates jobs for those with disabilities, and we should all support these efforts. Sometimes, though, big names like this get tossed aside because they’re not seen to be as “trendy” as other local thrift stores. However, the Macleod Trail location is actually awesome – we’ve been here countless times, and it’s a staple when out thrifting in south Calgary. Here you’ll score incredible one-of-a-kind bargains, if you take the time to look. You’ll have wandered into an intricate network of home goods, furniture, clothes, knick-knacks, and vintage accessories. Keep your eyes keen, you never know what treasures are hiding at Goodwill!

Address: 9655 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-225-2258

Now this one is a good find. Good Neighbour is a volunteer-run thrift store right in Calgary’s core, and you pay what you want. All of their profits go towards buying food for the community. “Take what you need, leave what you can, pay what you want” is Good Neighbour’s motto. Co-founder Alice Lam is breaking barriers and supporting the community in an incredible way, and it is the first of its kind in Calgary. Definitely a thrift store that is worth a visit!

Address: 149 5th Avenue SE, Calgary

We can only boldly assume that the “HG” stands for Hidden Gem. It’s easy to wander past HGvintage while you’re strolling along 17th Avenue, but all you have to do is look up. The store is located above Rumble Boxing Studio on the second floor, opposite Western Canada High School. HG is arguably one of the best vintage stores in Calgary, and they believe in the three “Holy R’s”: Reusing, Recycling, and Reworking. Their staff scour the globe for the best finds, and their selection is incredible and never fails. We can’t hype this place enough!

Address: 720 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This thrift store is owned and operated by the Calgary Dream Centre. They focus on providing both second-hand clothing and furniture, and all proceeds go to the programs combatting addiction offered by the organization. To add even more coolness to this spot, the store also houses a curated selection of vintage goods provided by Cosmic Sisters, Vol 1 Vintage, Your Sister’s Closet, All Things GQ, and Modern Civic. You’ll find products made by local vendors such as Made By Your Pal, Simple Chic, and For The Sparrows. Change Is Good has a little bit of everything, and not only do the proceeds go to an amazing, community-focused initiative, but they also support local vendors. Calgarians helping Calgarians is what we love to see.

Address: 1317 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Don’t sleep on this specific Value Village location. Every thrifter knows the thrill of finding a piece of gold in an ocean of junk. This location is a city favourite for just that reason. For starters, it’s bloomin’ huge! There is so much inventory here, you’ll need to dedicate a couple hours to searching. Their selection of furniture isn’t as large, but if you’re on the hunt for clothes, shoes, and bags, then this is your go-to. Value Village also supports non-profit Cerebral Palsy Alberta. So, head here to support another great cause, and be sure to look out for their weekly deals as well.

Address: 9737 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-329-7858

