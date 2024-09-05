9 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 6 to 8

It’s going to be a warm and sunny weekend in Calgary, and if you’re looking to soak up the last bit of summer, there are so many things to do around the city.

From farmers’ markets to awesome movies, you won’t want to miss these awesome events happening in Calgary this weekend!

Cuts for a Cause

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙃𝙀𝘿𝙆𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙄 𝙎𝘼𝙇𝙊𝙉 | Calgary Hair (@hedkandisalon)

What: After the devastating wildfires in Jasper, you might be looking for ways to help in any way you can. If you need a haircut, there’s an event this weekend at Hedkandi Salon that can help you do both! Head down to their Hotel Arts location to get a cut or a blowout, with proceeds going towards the rebuilding efforts in Jasper.

When: September 7, starting at 11:30 am

Where: Hedkandi Salon – Hotel Arts

Price: Minimum $50 donation and make sure to register here

Ceramic pot painting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (@theconfluence_yyc)

What: Get crafty this weekend by painting your very own ceramic pot in the Confluence Garden. You’ll also receive a packet of flower seeds harvested from The Confluence Garden to start using your new pot right away!

When: September 7 from noon to 2 pm

Where: The Confluence – 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $50 and can be purchased online here

Honens Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honens (@honens)

What: For the musically inclined, the annual Honens Festival is a major event every year. With both free and paid performances throughout the city starting this week, you’ll find many ways to get your classical music fill.

When: September 5 to 8

Where: Various locations

Price: FREE and paid shows; see what’s available here

Visit the Millarville Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corrine’s Market Adventures (@the.seller.canada)

What: The Millarville Market is the best place to soak up all the summer vibes with great food, incredible vendors and cute farm animals to check out. Not to mention the picturesque drive through the foothills to get there.

When: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-October

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society – 306097 192 Street W

Price: Entry by donation

Catch a throwback movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (@theconfluence_yyc)

What: If you’re in the mood for a movie night but want to try something a little different this weekend, check out a movie at The Confluence. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This weekend get ready to laugh (and rock out) at this screening of School of Rock.

When: September 8 from 2 pm

Where: The Confluence – 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 including popcorn and can be purchased online here

Check out a show at the Telus Dome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: If you’re looking for a truly awe-inspiring experience, there are some awesome shows playing at Telus Spark’s Dome Theatre right now. Whether you’re a nature lover, interested in the science of ice or can’t get enough dinosaurs, they’ll all come to life before your eyes on this big screen.

When: View a list of showtimes here

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Included in the cost of admission and can be purchased online here

Inglewood Night Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inglewood Night Market (@inglewoodnightmarketyyc)

What: The Inglewood Night Market is almost synonymous with summer, offering a variety of local vendors, live music and food to choose from. This year, you can check out 135 local vendors and bring your furry friends with you — this is a pup-friendly event!

When: September 6 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

Le Burger Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Burger Week (@leburgerweek)

What: Le Burger Week kicks off on Monday! Local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations celebrating the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

Grease Dinner Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Danny and Sandy after high school, Jubilations Dinner Theatre has the perfect show for you! Follow the dynamic retro duo into the past and see where their love story went (over a delicious three-course meal!)

When: Running from August 17 to October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here