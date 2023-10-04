Calgary will soon see a nearly 30°C temperature swing

Fall in Calgary usually means putting layers of clothing on and off throughout the day, and this week is no exception, with a wild temperature swing in the forecast.

Within a few days’ time, Calgary is set to see an overnight low of a brisk -2°C on Thursday night, followed by a stunning daytime high of 27°C on Thanksgiving Monday, according to the current forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

When you do the math, that is a wicked 29°C temperature change from Thursday night to Monday, so don’t put those shorts and sunglasses away just yet!

The average high for October 9 is 14.1°C, according to ECCC, with the highest temperature ever recorded for that day being 24.4°C set back in 1921. If the current forecast holds true, YYC might be in record-breaking territory!

So, there you have it.

Be sure to check out all the spooky events being held in the city this October, and try and hit as many as possible up this long weekend while it’s nice and warm out. Snow might just be right around the corner!