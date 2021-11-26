9 tech companies looking to hire nearly 250 Calgarians this December

Calgary is becoming known for its growing tech sector, and, as such, there are a number of companies hiring for jobs in the industry right now.

With roles ranging from Client Technical Support Specialist to Senior Software Developer, Calgary’s techies will find positions available that span a wide variety of specialties and skill levels.

So if you’re currently on the hunt for a new career, a job change, or an exciting role in one of the city’s fastest-growing industries, check out our list of nine tech companies hiring for nearly 250 roles in Calgary right now. Dust off that resumé and get applying!

Who: Showpass is the world’s first customer-centric ticketing and discovery engine for events, activities, and things to do, serving millions of customers every year. Established in Calgary, Showpass is empowering event scaling technology, ticketing, distributed commerce and the mixed delivery (live, virtual, and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts.

By combining a passion for technology with a love for live events, the company delivers a ticketing solution that event organizers can be proud to work with.

Jobs: Showpass is currently hiring for five positions in Calgary, with applications accepted for Full Stack Developer, React Native Mobile Software Developer, and others.

Perks: Showpass employees enjoy daily chef-provided meals or meal allowance, snack bar and coffee bar in the Calgary office, fitness and cell phone allowances, event tickets, team building activities and outings, and a health benefits package (for full-time permanent employees).

Who: Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, is a pioneer in the industry, offering award-winning cloud-based solutions for enterprise time, project and resource management.

Replicon’s innovative Polaris product line introduces the world’s first self-driving solutions for Professional Services Automation and Project Portfolio Management, helping project-driven enterprises deliver increased revenue and profitability. A team of over 500 employees supports thousands of customers around the globe, including Siemens, FedEx, Expedia, Facebook, and Hyatt.

Jobs: Replicon currently has six roles open for positions in Canada, ranging from Backend Engineer to SEO Content Specialist to iOS/Android Developer.

Perks: Employees at Replicon enjoy long-term savings through matching RRSP contributions, a Health and Dental plan, a health spending account, flexible work options with a virtual-first, permanent work-from-home arrangement, and tuition subsidies (for education related to the job).

Additionally, new employees receive three weeks of paid vacation from the first year itself, training initiatives through in-house training, online training, mentoring, and paid internships, charitable involvement with employees included in the selection of charities, and social events including a holiday party and local outings (when possible).

Who : Neo Financial is reimagining spending, savings, and rewards by using technology to simplify finances, create rewarding experiences, and build community for all Canadians. After developing SkipTheDishes into a top 10 brand in Canada, Neo is set to define the future of banking.

Jobs: Neo is hiring for over 95 Calgary roles in software development, product, design, operations, and more. Those interested in learning more about the opportunities at Neo can visit neofinancial.com/careers.



Perks: The Neo team is pushing for what's next, which provides many opportunities to grow and learn personally and professionally. Neo offers competitive compensation, a full benefits package, and unique, innovative office spaces in downtown Calgary and the Exchange District in Winnipeg.

Who: Ceridian is a cloud-based software company specializing in human capital management that serves over 3 million customers across 50 countries. Organizations around the world use Ceridian’s solutions and HR resources to “make work-life better.” The company’s design team is looking to hire new talent immediately.

Jobs: Ceridian currently has 29 job openings across Canada, all of which are 100% remote. Available roles include Senior Software Developer, Service Technical Consultant, Development Manager, and many others.

Perks: Benefits and perks of working at Ceridian include compensation with bonuses, medical, dental, and vision care plans, unlimited vacation, progressive retirement plans with company matches, mentorship and sponsorship, Tuition and Certification Reimbursement, an employee stock purchase plan, and more.

Who: Bold Commerce creates e-commerce solutions for brands and retailers in 170 countries and powers over 90,000 companies, including Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, and Pepsi’s GameFuel. Bold is expanding its footprint in Calgary as part of a commitment to the growing tech scene and a desire to work with some of the country’s best talent.

Jobs: Bold Commerce is currently hiring 13 new employees in Calgary. The company's open positions span Web Designer, Product UX UI Designer, Senior Software Developer, and others.

Perks: Bold Commerce benefits include health, dental, and vision care with 100% of premiums covered, flexible start times and remote work opportunities, and 20 paid hours per year towards volunteering in your local community.

Who: Benevity is one of Western Canada’s largest start-ups, with customers that include Coca-Cola, Google, Nike, and Apple. The Calgary-based company provides charitable donation-management and grant-management platforms, giving its partners access to workplace giving, donation matching, volunteering, corporate granting, customer engagement and more.

Jobs: Benevity has 33 jobs up for grabs in Calgary, along with other remote roles across Canada. Positions include Integration Software Developer, Client Technical Support Specialists, Implementation Consultant, and more.

Perks: Benevity employees enjoy stock options, donation matching and volunteer rewards, four weeks of vacation to start, three levels of health coverage to choose from with additional Health Spending Account funds, and a hybrid work model. Plus, well-behaved dogs are welcome in Benevity's offices.

Who: The online delivery giant has made a big splash by opening a fulfillment centre near Calgary, and there are plenty of positions available.

Jobs: There are 39 jobs at Amazon up for grabs right now in the Calgary area, including Data Centre Manager, Controls Engineer, Senior Cloud Delivery Lead, and many others.

Perks: Amazon benefits include health, dental, vision care, company-paid disability, life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, and restricted stock units.

Who: Helcim is a payment facilitator that helps businesses accept credit card payments more easily. It bills its service as being easy to sign up for, providing smart payment tools, and making it more affordable for companies to accept credit card payments.

Jobs: Helcim is currently hiring for 15 Calgary-based positions. They're accepting applications for a Junior Full Stack Developer, Marketing Data Analyst, Customer Success Specialist, and other roles.

Perks: Employees get company-provided snacks and lunches, plus health benefits, stock options, and generous vacation time.