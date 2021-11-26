11 companies hiring for more than 450 jobs in Calgary this December

Good news for those who are currently on the lookout for new jobs in Calgary.

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this December, and we’ve put together a list of 11 places that are hiring for more than 450 positions in Calgary right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Who: The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to ensuring the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions.

Jobs: A total of 50 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Communication Strategist to Water Resources Engineer to Skate/Hockey Instructor.

Perks: Perks vary per position, but all employees will enjoy the security that comes from working for a company that literally cannot go under.

Who: CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics.

Jobs: Chinook Centre's jobs page is currently showing 68 available roles. Stores that have open positions include Foot Locker, Chatters Hair Salon, AllSaints, Saks Fifth Avenue, and more.

Perks: Perks vary by store.

Who: WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta.

Jobs: WinSport is looking to fill one permanent positions for a Paralegal & Office Manager. Plus, there are nine temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Ski and Snowboard Instructors to Rink Attendant to Culinary Team Member.

Perks: WinSport team members get free parking spaces, reciprocals at other ski resorts, food, beverage, retail, and program discounts, and access to the Performance Training Centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Repsol Sport Centre (@repsolsport)

Who: With everything from swimming pools to workout facilities, Repsol makes for a great place to make some money and stay fit.

Jobs: Repsol is currently hiring for seven full- and part-time positions, including Event Support team members, Swim Instructor, Lifeguard, Aquatic Operations Coordinator, and more.

Perks: Perks include facility membership and discounts, flexible group benefits, retirement savings programs, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (@thekegsteakhouse)

Who: The Keg Steakhouse has five locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at three of them right now.

Jobs: There are eight opportunities at the Keg's South Pointe, 4th Avenue, and Macleod Trail restaurants for a variety of positions, including Servers, Cooks, Bartenders, and Food Expeditors.

Perks: Benefits for hourly workers include 40% off food at any Keg location (for you and up to three friends!), staff events, and health benefits for those working over 30 hours a week.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, these cafes are a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Jobs: Starbucks has a whopping 106 jobs available in the Calgary area, ranging in positions and skill levels. If you've always wanted to be a barista, now's your chance.

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Who: Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in Western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys.

Jobs: Safeway is currently hiring for 29 roles in its Calgary stores, including Deli Clerk, Cake Decorator, Pharmacists and Pharmacy Assistants, Coffee Bar Server and more.

Perks: Perks include prescription drug and dental coverage, vision care, paid time off for vacation, sick leave and company-recognized holidays, and Employee Association for leisure-time activities at a discount.

Who: Lowe’s is a Canadian retailer of home improvement and construction products and services. If you’re a handy person, a job at Lowe’s could be a great fit for you.

Jobs: Lowe's has 23 jobs available in their Calgary stores and distribution centres. Roles include Forklift Operator, Cashier, Merchandising Service Associate, and more.

Perks: Perks include exclusive employee discounts, Student Incentive Programs, and a sustainable development program.

Who: U of C is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees.

Jobs: The jobs page on the University of Calgary's website currently shows 135 positions available for application, with titles ranging from Advisor, Audit, University Audit Services, VP (Finance and Services) to Marketing and Communications Specialist, Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurial Thinking to Lab Technician, Cell Biology & Anatomy, Cumming School of Medicine.

Perks: Perks vary by department; more information is available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YMCA Calgary (@ymcacalgary)

Who: Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill.

Jobs: Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 23 positions, including Business Relationship Manager, Early Childhood Educator, Camp Chief Hector Outdoor School Counsellor, and Skate Instructor, among others.

Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 23 positions, including Business Relationship Manager, Early Childhood Educator, Camp Chief Hector Outdoor School Counsellor, and Skate Instructor, among others. Perks: Perks include a complimentary membership, health and dental benefits, pension plans, program discounts, and more.