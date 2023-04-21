Calgarians have had just about enough of Mother Nature after another spring snowfall has dusted the city heading into the weekend.

Calgarians woke up yesterday to more snow falling and that has continued into today.

Most of it has melted as soon as it hits the ground, but it’s still too much for some.

This most recent snow has provided a bit of a surprise for visitors to our wonderful city.

Still, some Calgarians are looking at the silver lining of this particular spring snowfall.

At least someone loves the snow. pic.twitter.com/taNfLFDPiL — 🤠This is Chris 🇨🇦 (@ChrisYYC) April 20, 2023

These types of things aren’t new in Calgary. The record for the greatest snowfall in Calgary on April 21 is 45.7 cm back in 1932. We are about 45.2 cm short of that but the timing was enough to leave retired long-time TV and radio meteorologist David Spence nearly speechless.

On the upside, it is supposed to get a bit better soon.

The snow is supposed to stop tonight and it will get better and better as the weekend goes on.