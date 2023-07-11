This old-school video shows the early days of the Calgary Stampede

The annual Calgary Stampede is held up as an important piece of the province’s identity, and an old-school video shows what it was like in its infancy.

Each year, over one million visitors make their way to the Stampede grounds to enjoy some good old-fashioned rodeo action, eat some interesting foods, and party long into the night.

There are always a few new additions every time the Stampede comes around – especially of the edible variety – but any event with such a storied past had to start somewhere, right?

Luckily for us, the YouTube channel Silent Film Archives has tracked down evidence of the Stampede in its early days, back when “cowboys” meant cattle herders, not the rowdiest tent at the show.

Other than the poorer picture quality, the Calgary Stampede of yesteryear looks quite similar to what we see today. Brave cowboys are seen riding bucking broncos, calves are being roped, and chuck wagons are being raced.

Though, to be fair, everything did look a little more dangerous back then.

You can check out the video of the Calgary Stampede from way back in 1923 below, and when “wild cow milking” popped up early on in the clip, we were immediately intrigued.

So, there you have it.

If you are still making plans to head to the Stampede this week, there are a couple of free days to help keep it in the budget, along with plenty of epic pancake breakfasts, too.