SNOW-WAY: Yes, spring snow is on the way Calgary

You can tell that it’s almost the May long weekend because there’s snow in the forecast for Calgary.

After a sunny and extremely windy Tuesday, it’s 6ºC, feeling more like 3ºC, in the city right now. According to The Weather Network, Wednesday will be cloudy with sunny breaks into the evening, with a high of 9ºC, and then we’ll see some scattered flurries overnight.

Thursday morning is forecast to bring a high of 1ºC, feeling like -3ºC, with more flurries bringing less than one centimetre of snow into the city.

We can expect more of the same on Thursday afternoon, with wet snow bringing less than one centimetre of the fluffy white stuff to Calgary.

It looks like the snow tapers off by Thursday evening, and cloudy skies and a high of 3ºC are predicted.

More wet snow and a high of 8ºC are in the forecast for Friday, and then things warm up slightly for the long weekend.

Saturday is expected to reach a high of 12ºC with a mix of sun and clouds, while Sunday will be 15ºC and mainly cloudy.

Rain is predicted for the holiday Monday, with 15 to 20 millimetres of precipitation and a high of 13ºC.

As long as it’s not snow, we’ll take it – what more could we expect from spring in Alberta?