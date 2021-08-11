These Calgary shops are taking part in Free Comic Book Day
It’s one of the biggest days of the year for comic book fans, and many Calgary stores are taking part in Free Comic Book Day.
Traditionally held in May, Free Comic Book Day was pushed to August 14 earlier this year due to concerns surrounding the pandemic.
The event is a single day when comic book specialty shops worldwide give away books at zero cost to anyone who comes into participating locations. Different stores will have their own policies on how many free comics you can receive, but you’ll go home with at least one book if you enter a store celebrating the day.
If you’re on the hunt to nab some free reads, these Calgary shops are confirmed to be taking part in this celebration of comics, according to Free Comic Book Day’s website.
Imaginary Wars Gaming & Hobbies
Address: #135 10233 Elbow Drive SW
Phone: 587-351-1939
Comic Traders
Address: #131 755 Lake Bonavista Drive SE
Phone: 403-796-3383
Comic-Kazi
Address: 4307 Macleod Trail SW
Phone: 403-286-0544
Alpha Comics
Address: #9 7005 18th Street SE
Phone: 403-453-0187
Nerd Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Address: #246 328 Centre Street SE
Phone: 403-899-5980
Another Dimension
Address: #424B 10th Street NW
Phone: 403-283-7078
Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and has since spread across the globe, including right here in Calgary.
So head to one of the participating comic book stores this Saturday and get your hands on a copy.