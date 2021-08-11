These Calgary shops are taking part in Free Comic Book Day

It’s one of the biggest days of the year for comic book fans, and many Calgary stores are taking part in Free Comic Book Day.

Traditionally held in May, Free Comic Book Day was pushed to August 14 earlier this year due to concerns surrounding the pandemic.

The event is a single day when comic book specialty shops worldwide give away books at zero cost to anyone who comes into participating locations. Different stores will have their own policies on how many free comics you can receive, but you’ll go home with at least one book if you enter a store celebrating the day.

If you’re on the hunt to nab some free reads, these Calgary shops are confirmed to be taking part in this celebration of comics, according to Free Comic Book Day’s website.

Address: #135 10233 Elbow Drive SW

Phone: 587-351-1939

Facebook | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comictraders.ca (@comictraders.ca)

Address: #131 755 Lake Bonavista Drive SE

Phone: 403-796-3383

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comic-Kazi (@comickazi.calgary)

Address: 4307 Macleod Trail SW

Phone: 403-286-0544

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALPHA COMICS (@alpha_comics_yyc)

Address: #9 7005 18th Street SE

Phone: 403-453-0187

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Address: #246 328 Centre Street SE

Phone: 403-899-5980

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Another Dimension (@anotherdimensioncomics)

Address: #424B 10th Street NW

Phone: 403-283-7078

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and has since spread across the globe, including right here in Calgary.

So head to one of the participating comic book stores this Saturday and get your hands on a copy.