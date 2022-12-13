The death of a man following what appears to be a road rage altercation in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood has been ruled an accidental self-inflicted injury.

Calgary police announced on Tuesday that the death following a quarrel in Hounsfield Heights this weekend has been determined as the result of an accidental, self-inflicted injury.

Shortly after 9 pm on Saturday, an incident occurred between two drivers, who were unknown to one another, following a near-collision in the 200 block of 12th Avenue NW.

“After reviewing the evidence, investigators have determined at the time of the incident, both drivers exited their vehicles to exchange words,” police said in a news release.

It is believed one of the drivers, a 21-year-old man, held up a knife and threatened the other driver, a 35-year-old man. Investigators believe the incident escalated into a physical altercation. As a result, the 35-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police said during the altercation, the 21-year-old man is believed to have suffered a fatal, accidental, self-inflicted injury from the knife.

“He attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, became unconscious, and subsequently collided with a light post in the 1500 block of 22A Street N.W., where he was later discovered and pronounced deceased at the scene,” police added.

The man’s death is not considered a homicide and given the non-criminal manner of his death, the identity of the deceased will not be publicly released.

“This is a tragic event that led to devastating consequences over a simple dispute surrounding driving,” says Staff Sergeant Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “At a time when we are entering a season of celebration, we now have two families that will be forever impacted by this incident. This is a harsh reminder that a confrontation, especially with weapons, never leads to a positive outcome.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.