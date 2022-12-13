15 of the best Alberta lucky lottery stories of 2022

As we inch closer to closing the year that was 2022, we thought to celebrate some of the best Alberta lottery winner’s stories.

The winners are from all across Alberta, showing that lucky tickets can be found scattered across a number of prize draws and locations.

From people that won less than they had thought due to not having their glasses on to others who had zero plans for their massive windfall, here are 15 lucky lottery winners announced in Alberta in 2022:

Craig Murray and Shauna Budden took home half a million bucks after they matched all seven winning numbers for one of the Maxmillions prizes drawn for the October 18 Lotto Max draw. The excited winners had a few plans for their windfall. “We are going to invest some of it, pay off bills, and then we want to spend the rest on fun things,” Murray said.

Edmonton resident Pritpal Chahal had a huge reason to celebrate after winning a Lotto 6/49 top prize; however, he said he has no plans with his massive winnings. During the July 30 draw, Pritpal Chahal discovered he had won $17,183,706.90. “I was confused and in disbelief,” Chahal said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) news release. “At first, I needed to count the numbers.” He scanned his ticket a total of eight times to confirm his win and says at this point he doesn’t have any plans for his windfall.

Dawnamarie Ibuan Esguerra told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that she asked her husband, “How many zeroes are in a million?” after checking her tickets for the October 18 Lotto Max draw. It’s six – which is what the Edmonton local was seeing when she scanned her ticket using a self-checker a few days after the draw.“I want to enjoy the moment and make sure my family is taken care of,” she said.

On an afternoon in late July, Annie Austin was looking for something in her purse when she found a forgotten ticket for the June 28 Lotto Max draw. The Fort MacLeod resident found out that she had won $100,000 on the Extra she added to her ticket for the June 28 draw, with her ticket matching the last six digits of the winning extra number for the draw: 5266577. “It’s unbelievable,” adding she has no plans with her windfall yet.

Megan Klain of Red Deer became a millionaire after her ticket matched all seven numbers — 1, 8, 9, 23, 36, 41, and 46 — to one of the Maxmillions prizes drawn on the October 7 Lotto Max draw. But it wasn’t until three weeks later, on October 29, that Klain discovered she had been holding onto a winning ticket. “I was cleaning out my wallet and found my ticket folded up with the receipt,” Klain told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). As for what Klain has planned for her newfound windfall, a couple of things come to mind. “I just got married a month ago,” she said. “We’re going to go on a honeymoon! Buy a house and save for a rainy day.”

Jonathon Lloyd was stunned when he discovered he was about to be $1 million richer after the October 14 Lotto Max draw. Lloyd purchased his ticket from the Petro Canada Strathcona in Calgary on October 13. “I’m going to do some home improvements and travel,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to helping out a friend in need.”

Kevin Chow, Kevin McInnes, and Don Pham of Edmonton struck it big with the October 11 Lotto Max draw, splitting $1,000,000. The group says that while their share of $333,333 a piece isn’t necessarily enough to retire on, they told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) they all plan to keep working together. “We weren’t going to take a vacation this year, but now we definitely can,” added McInnes.

Kevin Rahmani was at the Circle K at 1704 Towne Centre Boulevard NW in Edmonton on September 21 when he picked up his ticket for Friday’s Lotto Max draw. When he was at the store a week later, he handed his ticket to the cashier to check it. When the terminal froze, he was shocked to see he had won $1,000,000. Rahmani has some big plans for his windfall, and much of it involves travel. “I want to send our parents on vacation, send my best friend and his family on vacation, and take a vacation ourselves,” he said.

Krista Castagna discovered her forgotten lottery ticket when she was cleaning out her wallet, netting $100,000 thanks to the Extra she added to a Lotto Max ticket for a draw back in June. After purchasing her ticket from Harvest Hills Lotto at 615-54 Ellerslie Road SW in Edmonton on June 27, Castagna put her ticket in her wallet and forgot about it for several months. When she brought her ticket into the store on November 7 and scanned it on the self-checker, she was shocked. “I was in disbelief,” she said. The happy winner said she plans to put her windfall towards her mortgage.

Sturgeon County resident Russell Clarke was at the local store on June 14 when he remembered to check his ticket from back in April, according to a Western Canada Lottery Commission (WCLC) news release. When he scanned his ticket, he couldn’t believe his eyes, netting $100,000. As to what they are going to do with their newfound riches, they are planning to pay off a thing or two. “As much as we’d like to blow it, we’re going to put some towards our mortgage,” Gray said. “We may take a trip to the East Coast.”

On the afternoon of October 21, Sandra Gardner stopped at the 7-Eleven at 5202 55A Street

in Cold Lake and picked up her tickets for that night’s Lotto Max draw. A few days later, Gardner scanned her ticket using the Lotto spot app and discovered she was about to be a millionaire. “My daughter and I just looked at each other and laughed,” Gardner told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as she claimed her prize. Gardner’s win is certainly one of the cutest Alberta lottery stories of 2022!

Cuong Ho won a $1 million prize on the September 3 Lotto 6/49 draw. “When I checked it, I thought I won $1,000,” she recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as she claimed her prize.” I didn’t believe it was a million!” To be sure, she returned to the same store she purchased it and asked the cashier to check it. The cashier scanned her ticket, confirming she was about to be $1 million richer. “My brain still wouldn’t compute the amount,” she added.

Richard Ford made an $800,000 decision during his lunch break as he became a lottery winner thanks to the BIGGER SPIN ticket he bought. Ford discovered his win immediately after he scanned his ticket using the self-checker and patiently waited until October when the next spin event was scheduled. While at the live spin event, he spun and landed an $800,000 prize, the largest prize in the region. He wasted no time saying what was on his mind after winning. “My wife and I are going to stop at the Harley store,” he said. Ford also said he plans to pay off debt and take a trip with his recent windfall.

High Prairie resident Linda Gordon says she is thankful she added the extra to her Lotto Max ticket for the October 4 draw, netting her the second top prize and making her $100,000 richer. Gordon discovered her win on October 5, but wasn’t wearing her glasses when she initially found out she was taking home a win. “The first time I thought it was a million; I put my glasses on and scanned it a second time. Then I had to check it a third time to write down the amount,” she told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming her prize. “I was in total and absolute shock!” she said.

A lottery winner from Spirit River said he is in no hurry to spend his windfall, adding that he’s young so he’ll just bank it all.“When I scanned the ticket, I saw how much I won, and I was in absolute disbelief!” he recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize. As for what he has planned with the money, Richard said he’s in no hurry to spend his windfall. “Honestly, I’m young, and I’m fortunate to have everything,” he explained. “So I’m going to put it into savings. I’m still in disbelief,” he added.