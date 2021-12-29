Chelsea Handler postpones Calgary show due to Omicron concerns

Chelsea Handler’s live show in Calgary next month has been postponed.

The comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author was slated to perform on Friday, January 7 at the Jack Singer Concert Hall as part of her upcoming “Vaccinated and Horny” tour.

However, Arts Commons announced that Handler’s performance “is postponed with new date to be determined.”

“The event organizer still plans to hold this event, and we are working with them to establish a new date,” said Arts Commons on their website. “Purchased tickets will still be valid for the new date once it is confirmed. Current ticket holders will receive email communications regarding the new date and refund request procedures.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to gathering and celebrating the live experience together again.”

The 48-date “Vaccinated and Horny” tour includes several other Canadian stops, including Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa. Handler’s Vancouver shows have also been postponed, though her other Canadian dates have not been affected.

Handler is acclaimed for her seven years as host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately as well as her documentary series Chelsea Does and her Netflix talk show, Chelsea. She has written six best-selling books, five of which topped the New York Times Bestseller list.

In 2020, Handler released Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, her first stand-up special in over six years. And in May of this year, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea.