Alberta records 8,250 COVID-19 cases over five-day Christmas period

Alberta health officials reported approximately 8,250 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first update on COVID-19 cases since December 23.

There is now a total of approximately 15,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Approximately 1,400 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is approximately 22%, according to Premier Jason Kenney.

“These numbers demonstrate how quickly the Omicron variant is spreading,” said Kenney.

New data for the last five days shows approximately 8,250 new cases in Alberta:

December 23- 2,000 cases

December 24- 2,500 cases

December 25- 1,600 cases

December 26- 750 cases

December 27- 1,400 cases

The positivity rate over the last five days has ranged from 17% to 22%. Alberta had never reached higher than 13% for its positivity rate at any time during the pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw — Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health — stressed the seriousness of the situations, adding that one out of every three people going for tests in Edmonton and Calgary is testing positive.

Hospitalizations are remaining stable at this time, but Hinshaw warns they will likely rise in the coming weeks.

Hinshaw says todays numbers are estimates, with a more full update coming tomorrow so the numbers may change slightly.

The province did not reveal new cases of the Omicron variant or any additional deaths.

The next live update will be held next week on Thursday, December 30. Regular reporting will resume on January 4.

About 360,000 eligible Albertans have not received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including approximately 50,000 seniors, according to Kenney.