Here are 11 Calgary restaurants and bars that are hiring right now

The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions across Alberta has caused a bit of a hiring frenzy in Calgary as restaurants, bars, and nightclubs scramble to re-staff their establishments.

If you’re looking for a job in the service industry, now’s your chance, as there are tons of local hotspots hiring for a variety of positions right now.

From bartenders to hostesses, servers to cooks, and more, these Calgary bars and restaurants are looking for workers, and several are running hiring fairs this month too.

Here are 11 YYC eateries and nightlife spots currently hiring.

Currently hiring: All Front of House and Back of House positions

How to apply: Apply in person during Modern Steak & Modern Ocean’s job fair at their new Southport location on Saturday, August 14 from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm, and be sure to bring your resume.

Address: 10606 Southport Road SW

Currently hiring: Bartenders, Bottle Service Servers, Table Service Assistants, Security, Bussers, Barback, Floor Managers, and Promoters

How to apply: Bring a copy of your resume to the Back Alley’s hiring fair on Sunday, August 15 from 1 to 5 pm.

Address: 4630 Macleod Trail SW

Currently hiring: Managers, Servers, Bartenders, Hostesses, and Bar Assistants

How to apply: Send your resume to [email protected]

Address: 414 3rd Street SW

Phone: 403-262-0080

Email: [email protected]

Currently hiring: Servers, Bartenders, Bar Backs, Kitchen Staff, and Security

How to apply: Bring your resume to the Whiskey Rose Saloon’s hiring fair on August 14, 15, 21, or 22 from 12 to 6 pm, or head over to their website and fill out the contact form.

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW

Currently hiring: Hostesses, Cashiers, Servers, Porters, Bartenders, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, and Counter Attendants

How to apply: Bring your resume, cover letter, references, and SIN number to the hiring fair at the Grey Eagle Event Centre on Tuesday, August 17, as they’ll be hiring on the spot. Server- and bartender-hopefuls are also asked to bring their ProServe Certificates. Those who can’t make it to the hiring fair can visit Grey Eagle’s website for a full list of available roles.

Address: 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Phone: 403-385-3777

Currently hiring: Servers

How to apply: Experienced servers can bring their resume to The Point and ask to speak with Brittany or Dionne.

Address: 2515 90th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-251-0868

Currently hiring: Cooks

How to apply: Interested applicants can e-mail resumes to [email protected] with the subject line “Application for Cooking Position.” The Dutch pancake house asks that applicants also include why they think they’d be the right candidate for the job.

Address: 2439 54th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-243-7757

Email: [email protected]

Currently hiring: Chefs

How to apply: Email your resume to [email protected] or drop it off during business hours.

Address: 305 16th Avenue NW

Phone: 403-454-8383

Email: [email protected]

Currently hiring: Servers and Bartenders

How to apply: Email your resume to [email protected] or drop it off at the pub.

Address: 140 10th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-263-7900

Email: [email protected]

Currently hiring: Head Bartender

How to apply: Email your resume to [email protected]

Address: 340 17th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-719-1555

Email: [email protected]

Currently hiring: Front of House and Back of House staff

How to apply: Email your resume to [email protected]

Address: #134 620 10th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-243-2392

Email: [email protected]