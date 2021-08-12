Here are 11 Calgary restaurants and bars that are hiring right now
The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions across Alberta has caused a bit of a hiring frenzy in Calgary as restaurants, bars, and nightclubs scramble to re-staff their establishments.
If you’re looking for a job in the service industry, now’s your chance, as there are tons of local hotspots hiring for a variety of positions right now.
From bartenders to hostesses, servers to cooks, and more, these Calgary bars and restaurants are looking for workers, and several are running hiring fairs this month too.
- See also:
Here are 11 YYC eateries and nightlife spots currently hiring.
Modern Steak & Modern Ocean Southport
View this post on Instagram
Currently hiring: All Front of House and Back of House positions
How to apply: Apply in person during Modern Steak & Modern Ocean’s job fair at their new Southport location on Saturday, August 14 from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm, and be sure to bring your resume.
Address: 10606 Southport Road SW
The Back Alley Nightclub
View this post on Instagram
Currently hiring: Bartenders, Bottle Service Servers, Table Service Assistants, Security, Bussers, Barback, Floor Managers, and Promoters
How to apply: Bring a copy of your resume to the Back Alley’s hiring fair on Sunday, August 15 from 1 to 5 pm.
Address: 4630 Macleod Trail SW
The Rooftop YYC
Currently hiring: Managers, Servers, Bartenders, Hostesses, and Bar Assistants
How to apply: Send your resume to [email protected]
Address: 414 3rd Street SW
Phone: 403-262-0080
Email: [email protected]
Whiskey Rose Saloon
Currently hiring: Servers, Bartenders, Bar Backs, Kitchen Staff, and Security
How to apply: Bring your resume to the Whiskey Rose Saloon’s hiring fair on August 14, 15, 21, or 22 from 12 to 6 pm, or head over to their website and fill out the contact form.
Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
View this post on Instagram
Currently hiring: Hostesses, Cashiers, Servers, Porters, Bartenders, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, and Counter Attendants
How to apply: Bring your resume, cover letter, references, and SIN number to the hiring fair at the Grey Eagle Event Centre on Tuesday, August 17, as they’ll be hiring on the spot. Server- and bartender-hopefuls are also asked to bring their ProServe Certificates. Those who can’t make it to the hiring fair can visit Grey Eagle’s website for a full list of available roles.
Address: 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Phone: 403-385-3777
The Point Public House
View this post on Instagram
Currently hiring: Servers
How to apply: Experienced servers can bring their resume to The Point and ask to speak with Brittany or Dionne.
Address: 2515 90th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-251-0868
Pfanntastic Pannenkoeken Haus
View this post on Instagram
Currently hiring: Cooks
How to apply: Interested applicants can e-mail resumes to [email protected] with the subject line “Application for Cooking Position.” The Dutch pancake house asks that applicants also include why they think they’d be the right candidate for the job.
Address: 2439 54th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-243-7757
Email: [email protected]
Umami Noodle Bar & Maruju Sushi
View this post on Instagram
Currently hiring: Chefs
How to apply: Email your resume to [email protected] or drop it off during business hours.
Address: 305 16th Avenue NW
Phone: 403-454-8383
Email: [email protected]
Bottlescrew Bill’s Pub
Currently hiring: Servers and Bartenders
How to apply: Email your resume to [email protected] or drop it off at the pub.
Address: 140 10th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-263-7900
Email: [email protected]
Calcutta Cricket Club
View this post on Instagram
Currently hiring: Head Bartender
How to apply: Email your resume to [email protected]
Address: 340 17th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-719-1555
Email: [email protected]
Orchard Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Currently hiring: Front of House and Back of House staff
How to apply: Email your resume to [email protected]
Address: #134 620 10th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-243-2392
Email: [email protected]