17 companies hiring for more than 500 jobs in Calgary this August

Good news for those who are currently on the lookout for new jobs in Calgary.

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this August, and we’ve put together a list of 17 places that are hiring for more than 500 positions in Calgary right now.

So dust off your resumé and get applying for a few of these jobs.

Who: Zipwhip invented the capability to text to and from a landline, toll-free, or VoIP telephone number and have led the entire business-texting industry, with 35,000 businesses in the US and Canada using Zipwhip to text their customers. Zipwhip is a quickly growing company, expanding over 400% in the past three years.

Jobs: Zipwhip currently has four development-focused openings in Calgary and hopes to add over 30 more positions throughout the year. Opportunities include Principal Developer Manager – Backend, Principal Engineering Manager – Web and Services, Senior Software Developer – Backend, and Senior Software Developer – Developer Platform.

Perks: Competitive compensation and stock options, plus a full benefits package including parental leave, retirement plan options, PTO, medical, dental and vision care, and disability and life insurance.

Who: Ceridian is a cloud-based software company that specializes in human capital management. Organizations around the world use Ceridian’s solutions and HR resources to “make work life better.” The company’s Design team is looking to hire new talent immediately.

Jobs: Ceridian currently has 63 job openings across Canada, all of which are 100% remote. Available roles include Senior Cybersecurity Architect, Senior Test Automation Engineer, Software Developer, Application Analyst, Customer Success Manager, and many others.

Perks: Benefits and perks of working at Ceridian include medical, dental, and vision care plans, progressive retirement plans with company matches, mentorship and sponsorship, Tuition and Certification Reimbursement, and more.

Who: Bold Commerce creates e-commerce solutions for brands and retailers in 170 countries, and powers over 90,000 companies including Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, and Pepsi’s GameFuel. Bold is expanding its footprint in Calgary as part of a commitment to the growing tech scene, and a desire to work with the country’s best talent.

Jobs: Bold Commerce is currently hiring 25 new employees in Calgary. The company's open positions span Senior Software Developer, Incident Manager, E-commerce account strategist, and more.

Perks: Bold Commerce benefits include health, dental, and vision care with 100% of premiums covered, flexible start times and remote work opportunities, and 20 paid hours per year towards volunteering in your local community.

Who: Helcim is a payment facilitator that helps businesses accept credit card payments more easily. It bills its service as being easy to sign up for, providing smart payment tools, and making it more affordable for companies to accept credit card payments.

Jobs: Helcim is currently hiring seven Calgary-based positions. They're accepting applications for a Frontend Developer – Design Focus, Digital Designer, Junior Full Stack Developer, Digital Marketer – Website Specialist, Customer Success Specialist, Team Lead – Merchant Experience, and Fraud Analyst.

Perks: Employees get company-provided snacks and lunches, plus health benefits, stock options, and generous vacation time.

Who: The online delivery giant has made a big splash by opening a fulfillment centre near Calgary, and there are plenty of positions available.

Jobs: There are 16 jobs at Amazon up for grabs right now in the Calgary area, including Cloud Application Development Engineer, Senior Security Consultant, HR Business Partner, and more.

Perks: Amazon benefits include health, dental, and vision care, company-paid disability, life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, and restricted stock units.

Who: CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics.

Jobs: Chinook Centre's jobs page is currently showing 49 available roles. Stores that have open positions include Volcom, Foot Locker, Steve Madden, Zara, Hugo Boss, and more.

Perks: Perks vary by store.

Who: WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta.

Jobs: WinSport is looking to fill three permanent positions for a Sales Manager – Meetings and Catering, Food and Beverage Outlets Manager, and Food and Beverage Event Operations Manager. Plus, there are seven temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Cooks to Summer Mountain Bike Instructors to Summer Bobsleigh Attendants, and more.

Perks: WinSport team members get free parking spaces, reciprocals at other ski resorts, food, beverage, retail, and program discounts, and access to the Performance Training Centre.

Who: The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to making sure the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions.

Jobs: A total of 46 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, including Legal Assistant, Transportation Engineer, Occupational Health Nurse (On-Call), Programmer Analyst, Small Motor Mechanic, Yoga/Pilates Instructor, and Weight Room Monitors.

Perks: Perks vary per position, though all employees will enjoy the security that comes from working for a company that literally cannot go under.

Who: With everything from swimming pools to workout facilities, Repsol makes for a great place to make some money and stay fit.

Jobs: Repsol is currently hiring for five positions, including Lifeguard, Aquatic Leadership Instructor, and Aquatic Programs Coordinator.

Perks: Perks include facility membership and discounts, flexible group benefits, retirement savings programs, and more.

Who: The Keg Steakhouse has five locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at four of them right now.

Jobs: There are opportunities at the Keg's South Pointe, 4th Avenue, Macleod Trail, and Crowfoot restaurants for Servers, Hosts, Bussers, Bartenders and Bar Backs, Dishwashers, Prep and Line Cooks, Salad Tenders, and Food Expeditor roles.

Perks: Benefits for hourly workers include 40% off food at any Keg location (for you and up to three friends!), staff events, and health benefits for those working over 30 hours a week.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, these cafes are a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Jobs: Starbucks has a whopping 106 jobs available in the Calgary area, ranging in positions and skill levels. If you've always wanted to be a barista, now's your chance.

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Who: Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in Western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys.

Jobs: Safeway is currently hiring for 20 roles in its Calgary stores, including Cashier, Pharmacist, Meat Wrapper, Cashier, Coffee Bar Server, Deli Clerk, and more.

Perks: Perks include prescription drug and dental coverage, vision care, paid time off for vacation, sick leave and company-recognized holidays, and Employee Association for leisure-time activities at a discount.

Who: RONA is a Canadian retailer of home improvement and construction products and services. If you’re a handy person, a job at RONA could be a great fit for you.

Jobs: RONA has 18 jobs available in Calgary, from their stores and distribution centres to head office. Roles include Disability Management Advisor, Maintenance Worker, Forklift Operator, Cashier, and Customer Service Associate – Sales Floor.

Perks: Perks include a company store discount, life insurance, and cellphone coverage.

Who: U of C is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees.

Jobs: The jobs page on the University of Calgarys's website currently shows 107 positions available for application, with titles ranging from Dean – Faculty of Science to Fall 2021 Sessional Instructors – International Indigenous Studies Program to Research Assistant – Faculty of Social Work, and more.

Perks: Perks vary by department; more information is available here.

Who: Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill.

Jobs: Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 14 jobs such as Aquatics Coordinator, Building Operator, Lifeguard, Membership Services Representative, and Health and Fitness Coordinator.

Perks: Perks include a complimentary membership, health and dental benefits, pension plans, program discounts, and more.

Who: The Home Depot is the Canadian arm of the world’s largest home improvement retailer, with careers in distribution centres, corporate offices, retail management, and retail stores. The company has eight retail stores in Calgary.

Jobs: The Home Depot is hiring for four positions at its Calgary locations right now, with roles available for Administrative Assistant, Tool Rental Service Technician, Flooring Sales Specialist, and Loss Prevention Specialist.

Perks: All permanent Home Depot employees enjoy benefits that include bonus plans, employee stock purchases, time tuition reimbursement, retirement plans, care programs, discounts on group home and car insurance, and more.