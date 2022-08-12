"We are sinking": Alberta animal shelter in desperate need of donations

An Alberta animal shelter is pleading for donations or risks going under, saving 31 animals on a single day this week alone.

Saving Grace Animal Society in Alix issued the call for help late Thursday evening.

“Today we took in 31 animals, all of which would have been left for dead had we not said yes,” the society said in its Facebook post.

“These animals need us, now, more than ever. We know we have to continually ask; but there is no other option — we are sinking, by simply trying to save,” the society added.

The post has been shared more than 600 times, and more than $11,000 has been donated as of 9:30 am Friday.

There are also many cats and dogs up for adoption, with many of their adoption fees being reduced to help them find a forever home.



“Most importantly — Thank you everyone for your continued support. These are seriously difficult times, but with your support — we are hopeful to continue saving lives!!,” the society’s post stated.