Alberta Advantage? Province leads Canada in rent price increases

Rent prices across Canada continued to moderate for a third consecutive month, but the numbers in Alberta tell a different story.

In a recent report by rentals.ca, data shows that Alberta remained the provincial leader for annual growth in apartment rents during November, posting a year-over-year increase of 16.1% to reach an average of $1,695.

Nationally, rents increased 8.4% year-over-year in November, compared to annual growth rates of 9.9% in October and 11.1% in September.

“Rent inflation in Canada is slowly starting to moderate, a trend being led by a notable slowdown in rents in the country’s most expensive big cities of Vancouver and Toronto,” Shaun Hildebrand, president of Urbanation, said in a statement.

“Renters are adjusting to record high housing costs by shifting into less expensive markets.”

Edmonton overtook Calgary as the leader in rent growth amongst Canada’s largest markets in November, according to the report.

Asking rents for apartments in that city rose 11.9% from a year ago to reach an average of $1,472.

Alberta’s capital, however, remains one of Canada’s most affordable big city markets to rent in.

Only five other cities surveyed exceeded that price, but the number is an 11.9% spike from what it was last year.

Calgary sits at 23 out of 35 cities, with asking rents for apartments increased 10.4% over the past year to an average of $2,081.

Smaller markets across the province also contributed to the growth with asking rents for apartments increasing the fastest over the past year in Lloydminster at 17.2% and Red Deer at 17.1%.

Alberta roommate rents grew 18.8% year-over-year to an average of $877 in November, including an average of $914 in Calgary and $745 in Edmonton.

Rent inflation remained elevated despite a notable slowdown in Vancouver and Toronto, reads the report.

Asking rents for all residential property types in Canada averaged $2,174 in November, coming close to October’s record-high of $2,178 with a 0.2% month-over-month decrease.