It’s a good day for book lovers, as the Calgary Public Library has just opened a new branch in the northeast area.

The new space, Prototype: Skyview, is based out of a 3,000-square-foot retail location at SkyPointe Landing and will serve the growing northeast community.

Prototype is the first of its kind, as it will focus on the library’s digital services and technology access rather than physical collections. The hope for the hub is that it will act as a model for testing and community that can help the library develop new services that can benefit the entire CPL system.

“Calgary is growing at an incredible rate, and the Library needs to be able to grow alongside our community. Providing accessible and impactful learning spaces is critical to the future success of our city,” says Sarah Meilleur, CEO of Calgary Public Library.

“Prototype: Skyview will allow us to test new ideas, meet with community members, and enhance library service that will not only benefit the Skyview community but may also inspire opportunities that we can spread across the system to other locations.”

Despite being focused on digital services, the new branch offers a series of in-person features. These include two bookable meeting rooms, individual conference pods, printing services, computers, and multilingual support services.

Prototype: Skyview is open seven days a week, and you can find the exact opening times for each day here.