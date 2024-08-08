Calgary Pride Parade and Festival returns "bigger than ever" this month

Calgary Pride is gearing up for a busy, colourful season, and there are plenty of exciting events to look forward to this month.

The annual celebration of the city’s diverse 2SLGBTQ+ community takes place from August 26 to September 1, with live entertainment, a night market, and more.

Festivities begin on August 24 with a Pride Flag Ceremony at City Hall featuring Indigenous leaders and city officials.

And Calgary Pride Parade & Festival makes its colourful return on the long weekend, with tens of thousands of attendees expected to join in the fun.

“Calgary Pride is back and bigger than ever,” said Calgary Pride in a release. “This year’s festivities, presented by TD Canada Trust, promise an extraordinary week of events that will light up the city like never before.”

“Throughout the week, local businesses, restaurants, and venues will come alive with pride-themed events and initiatives, welcoming Calgarians and travellers from around the globe. Expect a kaleidoscope of activities, from colourful parades to vibrant parties, all showcasing the spirit and resilience of our community.”

Start the fun off with Calgary Pride’s first-ever art exhibit, Alphabet Mafia, at The Grand and SpanicArts. The multidimensional mix of dance, performance, singing, fashion and more kicks off with a launch party on August 15 and runs for four nights.

Then join the party at Prince’s Island Park as Calgary Pride takes over with a packed two-day festival on August 31 and September 1.

Saturday will feature the Trans and Dyke March & Stage Take Over and 18+ programming with vendors and performances tailored for an adult audience.

There will also be a Night Market where you can purchase pride-themed merch, unique handmade goods, food trucks, and live music on the main stage.

The main event for the weekend is the Calgary Pride Parade on Sunday, starting with a kick-off party at The Confluence before it winds its way through downtown Calgary with a rolling showcase of the unity and spirit of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Get there early to snag a spot to see the majestic floats, dancers and musicians, and plenty of colourful displays.

There will also be a Love is Love 1 Mile Run along the parade route and an All-Ages Festival Day at Prince’s Island Park from 12 to 10 pm.

“Get ready to be a part of the most exhilarating Pride event Calgary has ever seen,” Calgary Pride added. “Whether you’re a long-time supporter or a first-time attendee, this is the perfect opportunity to come together, celebrate diversity, and make unforgettable memories.

“Mark your calendars and join us for a week of love, laughter, and pride. We can’t wait to see you there.”

When: August 31 and September 1, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Prince’s Island Park, downtown Calgary, and various locations

Cost: FREE