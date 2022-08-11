Calgary Police find part of stolen Jamaican bobsled from "Cool Runnings"

The bobsled had been stolen back in 2020 from Ranchman’s and the case had gone cold.

But information received from the public put the police back on the right track and they were able to find the stolen piece in the northeast.

The nose of the sled was valued at approximately $10,000.

But the job is only half done. Police continue to search for the bottom half of the sled so it can be returned to its rightful owner, Kevin Baker.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the location of the rest of the sled to please contact them at the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.