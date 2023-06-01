30 Calgary communities will have photo radar in June

Photo radar will be used to enforce speed limits in many communities in June.

Statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints show speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways.

Mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail to meet community needs.

For June, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 30 Calgary communities:

Acadia

Beltline

Canyon Meadows

Castleridge

Charleswood

Coventry Hills

Cranston

Dover

East Shepard Industrial

Edgemont

Evergreen

Falconridge

Harvest Hills

Hawkwood

Haysboro

Hidden Valley

Hillhurst

Lake Bonavista

Lakeview

Midnapore

Monterey Park

Mount Pleasant

Panorama

Riverbend

Shawnessy

Skyview Ranch

Southwood

Strathcona

Taradale

Willow Park

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city.

These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

The speed-on-green initiative uses up to 55 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit.

As a reminder, speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.