12 Calgary neighbourhoods that have photo radar this November

In an effort to reduce road collisions in Calgary this fall, photo radar will be set up in 12 communities around the city.

For the month of November, mobile photo radar will be installed on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail and Sarcee Trail. Photo radars will also be set up in the following 12 areas:

Aspen Woods

Bridlewood

Castleridge

Martindale

McCall Park

Patterson Heights

Riverbend

Sandstone

Spruce Cliff

Sundance

Taradale

Thorncliffe

In addition to photo radar, there are 57 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout Calgary. These cameras can photograph vehicles that run through red lights or speed during green and yellow lights.

Those who drive 50 km/h over the speed limit will have to appear in court before a judge.

The community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns, and the photo radar will continue to cultivate a safer driving environment around the city.