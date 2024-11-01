TransportationUrbanized

12 Calgary neighbourhoods that have photo radar this November

Laine Mitchell
Nov 1 2024, 9:51 pm
oasisamuel/Shutterstock

In an effort to reduce road collisions in Calgary this fall, photo radar will be set up in 12 communities around the city. 

For the month of November, mobile photo radar will be installed on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail and Sarcee Trail. Photo radars will also be set up in the following 12 areas:

  • Aspen Woods
  • Bridlewood
  • Castleridge
  • Martindale
  • McCall Park
  • Patterson Heights
  • Riverbend
  • Sandstone
  • Spruce Cliff
  • Sundance
  • Taradale
  • Thorncliffe

In addition to photo radar, there are 57 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout Calgary. These cameras can photograph vehicles that run through red lights or speed during green and yellow lights.

Those who drive 50 km/h over the speed limit will have to appear in court before a judge.

The community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns, and the photo radar will continue to cultivate a safer driving environment around the city.

