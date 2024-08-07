These 14 Calgary communities have photo radar this August

In a bid to reduce collisions across Calgary, 14 communities will have photo radar installed this August.

Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, and Sarcee Trail. In addition, the following 14 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:

Acadia

Cedarbrae

Citadel

Coventry Hills

Douglasdale/Douglas Glen

Evergreen

Lake Bonavista

Lakeview

Saddle Ridge

Skyview Ranch

Sunalta

Thorncliffe

Tuscany

Whitehorn

Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions and citizen concerns.

There are also 57 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations around the city, which can catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights. You can see the full list of locations here.

Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hour over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.