A new survey from the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) says the majority of Alberta drivers believe their driving is better than other motorists on the road.

The survey by AMA also found that nearly two-thirds of Albertans (63%) say the province’s roads feel more dangerous than two years ago, showing a “significant disparity between the risky behaviours that drivers witness on our roads and what they’ll admit to doing themselves.”

AMA’s survey of 1,882 Albertans finds:

Not fully stopping at a stop sign: Just 7% of Albertans admit they roll through, but 48% say they frequently witness this behaviour.

Just 7% of Albertans admit they roll through, but 48% say they frequently witness this behaviour. Speeding: While only 12% say they speed, fully 79% frequently witness speeding on our roads.

While only 12% say they speed, fully 79% frequently witness speeding on our roads. Improper turns: 1% admit they do this, but 29% frequently witness it.

1% admit they do this, but 29% frequently witness it. Following too closely: Only 1% say they do this, but 58% frequently see it occur.

Notably, just 1% of motorists openly admit that other drivers are better than them. Roughly seven in 10 (68%) say other drivers are worse than they are, while 19% believe their habits are about the same. The remaining 12% are uncertain how they compare.

The AMA added that every year in Alberta, there are more than 100,000 collisions, and most of them are preventable and the result of driving habits developed over time.

“We can sometimes be quick to judge other drivers’ actions but slow to examine our own,” says Jeff Kasbrick, vice president of advocacy and operations at AMA.

“It’s important to remember that we’re all part of a shared driving community. By getting back in the habit of safe driving, we can each make a big difference to safety on our roads.” AMA says it is launching a new campaign that urges drivers in Alberta to “get back in the habit” of safe driving.

The province-wide campaign provides how-to videos and resources that address the leading causes of casualty collisions in Alberta.