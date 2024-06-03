17 Calgary communities will be getting photo radar this June
In a bid to reduce collisions across Calgary, 17 communities will be getting photo radar installed this month.
Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail and Sarcee Trail. In addition, the following 17 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:
- Albert Park/Radisson Heights
- Banff Trail
- Cambrian Heights
- Cranston
- Elbow Park
- Erin Woods
- Glenbrook
- Huntington Hills
- MacEwan
- Mahogany
- Ogden
- Sandstone Valley
- Signal Hill
- Southview
- Strathcona Park
- Tuscany
- Willow Park
Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions and citizen concerns.
There are also 57 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations around the city, which can catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights. You can see the full list of locations here.
Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hr over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.