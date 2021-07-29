Here's which city services are open and closed on Heritage Day in Calgary

Calgary is ushering in August with a long weekend thanks to Heritage Day, which is a celebration of our province’s heritage – from the Indigenous peoples to the modern-day diversity that enriches life in Alberta.

The holiday is almost upon us, and the City of Calgary will be making some minor accommodations to their services this weekend to reflect this.

Some city services will be closed for the statutory holiday, while others may have adjusted hours.

To ensure you’re not caught off guard as you enjoy the long weekend, check out this list of what’s open and closed in Calgary this Heritage Day.

City of Calgary buildings

All City of Calgary administrative buildings, including City Hall, will be closed on Monday, August 2.

Recreation facilities

All City of Calgary aquatic and fitness facilities, arts centres, and the Calgary Soccer Centre will be closed on Heritage Day.

Things to do

Rent a canoe or kayak and get out paddling on the Glenmore Reservoir. Rentals are open and available from 10 am to 8 pm on Monday, August 2.

Golf courses

City of Calgary golf courses are open on Monday, August 2. Visit the City’s website to learn more and book a tee time.

City landfills

Landfills across Calgary will have the below hours.

Transit

Calgary Transit will be providing a Sunday level of service on Monday, August 2. Schedules for CTrains and buses vary by route.

From Friday, July 31, until the early morning of Tuesday, August 3 (before service starts), the Red Line CTrain will be closed between Chinook and City Hall stations.

The Red Line coming from the north will terminate at City Hall station (north platform) and will run on a 17-minute schedule.

The Red Line coming from the south will terminate at Chinook station and will run on a 15-minute schedule.

Buses will replace train service between Chinook and City Hall stations, running every five minutes.

From Friday, July 31, until the early morning of Tuesday, August 3 (before service starts), the Blue Line CTrain will be closed between McKnight-Westwinds and Rundle stations.

The Blue Line coming from the north will terminate at McKnight-Westwinds station and will run on a 10-minute schedule.

The Blue Line coming from the south will terminate at Rundle station and will run on a 15-minute schedule.

Buses will replace train service between McKnight-Westwinds and Rundle stations, running every five minutes.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street ParkPlus zones on Monday, August 2. Holiday rates will be in effect at Calgary Parking Authority parkades and select surface lots, and regular rates will apply at the Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark Science Centre, and Heritage Park.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on Monday, August 2.